Classifieds:

For Rent

HOUSE FOR RENT - In Sterling 3 bedroom, 2 bath available July 1. $600/month plus deposit. No pets. Call 204-6111. (19-tf)

BENNETT STORAGE — Call for size availability. 278-6033 or 620-727-3833. (9-tf)

Services

HAVING A PROBLEM — Cleaning up your tree limbs. Rent our Condor. 278-3462. (12-tf)

DOUG’S PROFESSIONAL CARPET CLEANING — New Rotavac system, the latest in carpet cleaning technology. 257-2695. (14-tf)

Help Wanted

PUBLIC WORKS MAINTENANCE WORKER/POWER PLANT OPERATOR – The City of Sterling is seeking applicants for the position of public works maintenance worker/power plant operator. This position splits time between the power plant and public works. Duties include but are not limited to the repair of public water and sewer mains, repair and maintain roads and alleys, equipment operation, servicing and maintenance, public parks mowing and upkeep, reading water and electric meters, water treatment maintenance, sewer plant maintenance, swimming pool maintenance, periodic concrete, carpentry, landscaping, cemetery upkeep, snow removal, operation of power plant engines, mechanical engine maintenance/overhauling, engine inspection/diagnostics and other duties as required by the City. Strong mechanical and technical aptitude, self-motivation and good public relations skills are a must. Physical labor, operation of equipment, basic computer skills, weekend and holiday on-call schedule are required. Job description and application are available at City Hall at 114 North Broadway. Inquire and apply within. Open until filled. EOE. Competitive benefits package and a KPERS employer. (162-51)

HELP WANTED - PT Evening/Weekends. Approx. 20 hrs/week providing in-home support to a young gentleman. Cooking, cleaning, shopping, etc. All training provided & paid. Benefits, raises, & bonus available! Please call 620-792-1321 with questions or apply online at www.sunflowerdiv.com/Careers.htm

Ho Ho Ho!! The Sterling Bulletin staff wishes everyone a

VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS!