Classifieds:

For Rent

OFFICE SPACE — 112 S. Broadway, Contact Cheryl at 620-278-6040 (9-tf)

HOUSE FOR RENT - In Sterling 3 bedroom, 2 bath available July 1. $600/month plus deposit. No pets. Call 204-6111. (19-tf)

BENNETT STORAGE — Call for size availability. 278-6033 or 620-727-3833. (9-tf)

Services

HAVING A PROBLEM — Cleaning up your tree limbs. Rent our Condor. 278-3462. (12-tf)

DOUG’S PROFESSIONAL CARPET CLEANING — New Rotavac system, the latest in carpet cleaning technology. 257-2695. (14-tf)

Help Wanted

HELP WANTED - PT Evening/Weekends. Approx. 20 hrs/week providing in-home support to a young gentleman. Cooking, cleaning, shopping, etc. All training provided & paid. Benefits, raises, & bonus available! Please call 620-792-1321 with questions or apply online at www.sunflowerdiv.com/Careers.htm

TRUCK DRIVER - Central Prairie Co-op of Sterling, KS is seeking a full-time truck driver at our Sterling Hub agronomy location and our Bushton Hub agronomy location. Must have a current Class A CDL with driving experience. Job duties include delivering dry and liquid fertilizers, some trucking of grain within our cooperative locations and tendering of products to our field application equipment. Competitive wages and benefits are offered with this position. Any applicant conditionally offered employment is subject to a pre-employment drug test and physical capacity test. Interested persons can pick up an application at Central Prairie Co-op Office 225 S Broadway, Sterling, KS 67579 or contact Chris Savage at 620-278-2470 for the Sterling Hub position or contact John Menzer at 620-562-3614 for the Bushton Hub position. Applications are available online at www.cpcoop.us/careers and can be emailed to Chris Savage at csavage@cpcoop.us or John Menzer at jmenzer@cpcoop.us.

ALDEN ELEVATOR OPERATOR - Central Prairie Co-op Is looking for a Full time elevator operator at our Alden Location. Position requires: • Applicant must have good communication skills to work with the public and the ability to work with minimal supervision. • Applicant should have some mechanical ability to be able to do minor repairs and preform basic scheduled maintenance • Ability to lift or move 50 pounds and occasionally more is required. • General knowledge of grain handling is a plus, but not required. Premiums available with additional experience Any applicant conditionally offered employment is subject to pre-employment drug test and a medical examination. Interested persons can pick up an application at the Central Prairie Co-op Alden office 100 S Pioneer Alden, KS 67512 Phone: 620-534-2145 or contact the main office @ 620-278-2141 Applications are available online at www.cpcoop.us/careers. Central Prairie Co-op is an EOE.



