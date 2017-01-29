Classifieds:

Notice

NOTICE TO DISPOSE — Of abandoned personal property. To: Montrell A Mckenzie, and all other persons claiming any interest in the personal property located at 220 N 3rd, A2, Sterling, Kansas. Pursuant to K.S.A. 58-2565(d) you are hereby notified that all personal property stored from the above stated premises will be sold or otherwise disposed of fifteen (15) days after the date of this publication, unless the above stated person shall redeem the property by payment to the landlord of the reasonable expenses incurred by landlord for the taking, holding and cost of disposal, and for the past due rent owed by the tenant. Mary Nowlan, Sterling Housing Authority (108-03)

For Rent

HOUSE FOR RENT IN STERLING — 3 Bedroom, 2 bath. 620-897-6290 (10-04)

THREE BEDROOM — Two bath house for rent with 2 car garage. No pets. $675/ month plus utilities. Call 620-204-0551.

OFFICE SPACE — 112 S. Broadway, Contact Cheryl at 620-278-6040 (9-tf)

HOUSE FOR RENT - In Sterling 3 bedroom, 2 bath available July 1. $600/month plus deposit. No pets. Call 204-6111. (19-tf)

BENNETT STORAGE — Call for size availability. 278-6033 or 620-727-3833. (9-tf)

Services

HAVING A PROBLEM — Cleaning up your tree limbs. Rent our Condor. 278-3462. (12-tf)

DOUG’S PROFESSIONAL CARPET CLEANING — New Rotavac system, the latest in carpet cleaning technology. 257-2695. (14-tf)

Help Wanted

HELP WANTED - PT Evening/Weekends. Approx. 20 hrs/week providing in-home support to a young gentleman. Cooking, cleaning, shopping, etc. All training provided & paid. Benefits, raises, & bonus available! Please call 620-792-1321 with questions or apply online at www.sunflowerdiv.com/Careers.htm

TRUCK DRIVER - Central Prairie Co-op of Sterling, KS is seeking a full-time truck driver at our Sterling Hub agronomy location and our Bushton Hub agronomy location. Must have a current Class A CDL with driving experience. Job duties include delivering dry and liquid fertilizers, some trucking of grain within our cooperative locations and tendering of products to our field application equipment. Competitive wages and benefits are offered with this position. Any applicant conditionally offered employment is subject to a pre-employment drug test and physical capacity test. Interested persons can pick up an application at Central Prairie Co-op Office 225 S Broadway, Sterling, KS 67579 or contact Chris Savage at 620-278-2470 for the Sterling Hub position or contact John Menzer at 620-562-3614 for the Bushton Hub position. Applications are available online at www.cpcoop.us/careers and can be emailed to Chris Savage at csavage@cpcoop.us or John Menzer at jmenzer@cpcoop.us.

